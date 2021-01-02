New year, new beginnings: Bollywood rings in 2021

Best foot forward

Kangana Ranaut was keen to step into 2021 "like a queen." She cleaned her closet and wrote, "They say what you own, owns you as well. After incessant cleaning, I feel like a slave of my own possessions."

Kangy also hosted a New Year's Day brunch for the crew of Dhaakad. She begins shooting for Razneesh Ghai's action thriller soon.

Giddy up

Jacqueline Fernandez was up and about early on New Year's Day for a horse riding session. She made her way to the Amateur Riders' Club and learnt how to jump over obstacles. The actor has been learning horse riding for a while.

Together we can

Malaika Arora posted a snapshot with beau Arjun Kapoor and wrote, "It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new year." The couple is holidaying in Goa.

Hats off

Amitabh Bachchan and family soaked in the festivities at Jalsa. Big B donned a party hat and funky glasses. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also in party gear. "Peace love and harmony 2021," wrote the veteran superstar. Earlier, he had a jam session with Aaradhya to ring in the New Year on a musical note.

Double Joy

It was double celebration time for Priyanka Chopra Jonas as her superhero children's flick, We Can Be Heroes, dropped on Netflix recently. PeeCee got into party mode with Nick Jonas in London. "2021 will make everything better," she wrote.

Miles of smiles

Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle spent New Year together. The two wished all a "very happy 365 days of happiness and love."

Solo shots

Ananya Panday is with rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter in Maldives. Though they are not posting pictures together, Khatter shared a snapshot of Panday and wrote, "My panorama."

Happy Notes

Mika Singh and Hrithik Roshan brought in the New Year together. They crooned chartbusters from Kaho... Naa Pyaar Hai (2000) and Duggu took to the dance floor to showcase his signature steps.

Quick getaway

Karisma Kapoor celebrated with cousin Aadar Jain and his rumoured actor girlfriend Tara Sutaria in Alibaug.

Pool posers

Cousins Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan welcomed 2021 with a splash in an inflatable swimming pool.

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Shikha Talsania partied with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at their home.

Locking lips

Sonam K Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja ushered in the New Year with a smooch. "I'm ready to take 2021 on with the love of my life. This year is going to be filled with work, travel and spiritual growth," she wrote.

Gift for fans

Kajol unveiled her look in her digital debut, Tribhanga, as a New Year gift to fans. The film drops on Netflix later this month. Prabhas also shared a picture from his multilingual Radhe Shyam and informed that the love saga will hit theatres this year.

