New Zealand coach Mike Hesson quits due to family reasons

Although he had a year left on his contract, Hesson said he no longer felt fully committed to the role and his resignation would take effect at the end of next month

Mike Hesson

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson announced yesterday he was quitting, a year out from the World Cup, citing family reasons. During his six-year tenure, Hesson — described by former captain Brendon McCullum as "the best coach the Blackcaps have ever had" — guided the team to new heights across all three formats.

Although he had a year left on his contract, Hesson said he no longer felt fully committed to the role and his resignation would take effect at the end of next month. "I know what's required over the next 12 months, but if I'm honest, I don't feel I have the capacity to give the job what it deserves," he said.

