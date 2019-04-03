New Zealand name World Cup 2019 squad, Ross Taylor to appear fourth time

cricket

Christchurch: Ross Taylor is set to become the seventh Kiwi cricketer to play fourth World Cup as New Zeland announced its squad for the 50-over tournament. For skipper Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Martin Guptill it will be their third appearance.

Trent Boult, Matt Henry and speedster Lockie Ferguson round off the pace-bowlers with Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi selected as the spinners. Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham have claimed the seam-bowling all-rounders spots, while Nicholls and Colin Munro are the other specialist batsmen. Tom Latham will continue as the first-choice wicket-keeper with Wellington's Tom Blundell named as the back-up keeper.

"As with any squad named for a major tournament, there's had to be some tough calls and there will be some disappointed players. The key for us was finding the right balance for the squad and making sure we had our bases covered for what is going to be a very competitive World Cup," Coach Gary Stead said.

"As a one-day unit, we've been pretty consistent over the past few years and possess a very experienced group of core players, proven at the top level. We will have three training camps through April which will involve many players who are not in this squad as it's important they're ready on standby should we lose anybody in the lead up to or at the tournament," he added.

New Zealand will hold wider-training camps in Lincoln on April 15-16, April 23-24 and April 30-May 1, before a New Zealand XI squad will head to Australia for three unofficial one-dayers in early May.

The Kiwi side is the first country to name their squad for the England and Wales based tournament, beginning May 30. New Zealand will play India on May 25 and West Indies on May 28 as part of their warm-ups before taking on Sri Lanka on June 1 at the Cardiff Wales Stadium in their opening 50-over match.

