Newly married couple set ablaze by bride's family in honour killing

The police have identified the deceased (groom) as Mangesh Chandrakant Ramsingh, who was 23 years of age; he belonged to a lower caste as compared to the bride

In a shocking incident of honour killing reported in Pune, a 23-year-old Dalit boy and his newlywed wife from another community were set ablaze by the girl's family in Ahmednagar. The boy later succumbed to his injuries when he was being treated at a hospital based in Pune.

The police have identified the deceased as Mangesh Chandrakant Ramsingh, who was 23 years of age. Mangesh was a resident of Naghot, which is located in Ahmednagar. He breathed his last on Sunday while undergoing treatment in the hospital, while his wife Rukhmini, on the other hand, is still critical and undergoing treatment at Sassoon General hospital, as reported by the police.

Initially, no case was registered with the Ahmednagar police. It was only on May 2, when the couple was brought to Pune for a treatment, that the hospital authorities alerted the Pune police and a case of attempt to murder was registered. The case falls under the jurisdiction of the Bund Garden police station.

The cops, later on, changed it to a case of murder on Sunday evening after Mangesh passed away. A case has been filed against Rukhmini's father Ramfal Bhartiya and her maternal uncle Dillu Pandit.

Assistant Police Inspector Jayant Patil of Bund Garden police station said, "Around a month ago, Mangesh got married to his girlfriend Rukhmini whose family hails from Uttar Pradesh. On May 1, she went to visit her parents at her maternal house."

He added, " When her husband Mangesh came to receive her, an argument broke out between him and the family after which the suspect threw kerosene and fuel on the duo and set them on fire. According to a statement given by Rukmini, the case seems to be that of honour killing as Mangesh belonged to a lower caste while Rukhmini was from a different community."

In another case, three accused persons in the Permulla Pranay honour killing were released on bail on Sunday. Maruti Rao, deceased Pranay's father-in-law and the main accused in the case along with two others were released from the jail after Telangana High Court granted them conditional bail.

Pranay and his wife, Amrutha Varshini, were attacked by unidentified assailants on September 14, 2018, which subsequently led to Pranay's death.

Seven arrested in the case include Maruti Rao (girl's father), Subhash Sharma (the man who allegedly killed Pranay), Sravan, (brother of Maruti Rao), Shiva (driver of Maruti Rao), Asghar Ali, Mohammed Bari and Abdul Kareem.

