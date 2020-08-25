Newly married woman plans own abduction with help of lover, his friends

In a shocking incident, a newlywed woman travelling with her husband was kidnapped at gunpoint by a group of car-borne miscreants just two hours after their wedding took place. The alleged incident took place on Monday at Rohtak's Kalanaur city in Haryana.

According to police officials, the woman had planned her own abduction with the help of her lover and his friends, reports Hindustan Times. Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Lora said, "We have arrested the bride, but her kidnappers are at large. During questioning, the woman said she planned her own kidnapping as she was married off against her wishes."

Groom Sombir Singh from Bhiwani's Dang Kalan village said he tied the knot with Mamta of Rohtak's Mokhra village on Monday. Talking about the incident, the groom said, "The incident took place when I along with Mamta, her brother and five others were returning to my home from her native village. A young man signalled us to stop near Kalanaur in Rohtak. When we stopped the car, suddenly five to six men arrived there, snatched our car at gunpoint and fled with my wife. She was kidnapped by Sahil Kumar and Mohit of her village along with their friends."

After the fake kidnapping, the newlywed woman visited her aunt's house in a Sonepat village along with her abductors, said a senior police officer. "When her aunt scolded her for staging the kidnapping, she and her abductors fled from there too. The accused then dropped her near Mohana police station in Sonepat, where she narrated the incident to cops," the officer added.

SHO Sohan Lal of Kalanaur police station said they have registered a case of kidnapping against the accused and an investigation has been initiated.

