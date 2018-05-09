Newly-wed woman pays for husband's murder using her wedding ring

The woman filed a police complaint stating that three unidentified men had killed her husband during a robbery bid. She also said that they had made away with all her bridal jewellery

In a shocking incident, a newly-wed woman was arrested for ordering a hit on her husband. The police cracked the case a day after the she accused three unidentified men of killing her 30-year-old husband. As per the police the woman had hired three unemployed B Tech graduates to kill her husband and used her wedding ring to pay for the hit.

The woman filed a police complaint stating that three unidentified men had killed her husband during a robbery bid. She also said that they had made away with all her bridal jewellery. In response the police launched a massive man hunt and even locked down Vizianagaram district, Hyderbad, to nab the accused reported The Indian Express.

After a preliminary probe the police found that the woman in connivance with her lover, an unemployed B Tech graduate, had planned to kill her husband. The police found that the duo hired a local thug with two murder cases against him and two B Tech graduates to execute the crime. They also hired an autorickshaw driver to help drive the men around.

The woman paid the men an advance of Rs 8000 through an online payment app and Rs 10,000 in cash. As per the SP of Vizianagaram said that victim was an engineer who worked in Bellary. The victim and his wife were returning after picking up the bike from a service station when the accused followed them in an auto. They then asked the man to stop on some pretext and attacked him in a secluded spot. The killers hit the victim on the head with a metal rod causing the man to collapse and die on the spot.

The police cracked the case when they spotted an autorickshaw with three men on board and detained them at a check post. When they were taken to the police station and confronted, they spilled the beans.

