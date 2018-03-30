NFL star Tom Brady's model wife Gisele Bundchen reveals her 'guilty pleasure'

Do you know those things called munchkins? Oh, my God. I cannot have one. I have to have, like, 10. They're so tinyâ¦. It's a guilty pleasure," Bundchen said



Gisele Bundchen

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 37, and her National Football League (NFL) star hubby Tom Brady, 40, follow a diet that forbids them from consuming white sugar, white flour, caffeine, fungus, and dairy products, so it came as a surprise when she recently claimed that she's a fan of Dunkin Donuts' signature miniature treats — munchkins.



Tom Brady

"Do you know those things called munchkins? Oh, my God. I cannot have one. I have to have, like, 10. They're so tiny…. It's a guilty pleasure," Bundchen told The Wall Street Journal Magazine. And guess who gets these munchkins for her? Hubby Brady gets it to their son, Benjamin's hockey practice.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go