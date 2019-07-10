NIA recovers fabricated hand grenades and IED-making material

crime

The recovery was made on July 7 in the North District Bengaluru

Hand-grenades and IED making material

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered five fabricated hand grenades and other incriminating materials on the disclosure of Habibur Rehman Sheikh, who has been arrested in the 2014 Burdwan blast case.

The recovery was made on July 7 in the North District Bengaluru. Besides the fabricated grenades, one-timer device, three electric circuits, a suspected explosive substance, and different components for making improvised explosives devices (IEDs) were recovered from a place under Soladevenahalli Police Station here. These hand grenades were fabricated as part of a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in different parts of the state.'



On June 25, NIA had arrested Sheikh, a prime accused in the 2014 Burdwan blast case, from Dodabalpur area in Bengaluru. Sheikh was earlier charge-sheeted on March 30, 2015, in this case for his direct involvement in the conspiracy of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to wage a war against the Governments of India and Bangladesh, a statement from the investigative agency had said.

