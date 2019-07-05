Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra show 'the way of love'

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who tied the knot in December last year is still giving serious couple goals with their no-holds-barred display of affection

Nick Jonas with wife Priyanka Chopra. Pic courtesy/Nick Jonas' Instagram account

After turning heads at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are spending some romantic time in Italy.

The couple who tied the knot in December last year is still giving serious couple goals with their no-holds-barred display of affection.

View this post on Instagram Via Dell Amore... or Love Way in other words. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) onJul 4, 2019 at 11:27am PDT

Giving a glimpse of their outing, Nick shared an adorable picture of himself with wifey Priyanka.

In the picture, the duo shows 'The Way of Love' as they posed right under the board that reads 'La via dell'Amore' which means 'The Way of Love'.

Donning a printed shirt and shorts, Nick struck a perfect romantic pose with Priyanka clad in a chic dress.

Priyanka was quick enough to comment on the picture with a smiling face having heart-eyes emoji.

The couple is known for stealing some romantic moments whenever the two get time.

Earlier, Nick shared a monochrome picture with his wife in which they were seen enjoying a boat ride in the 'city of love'.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot on June 29 at a chateau in France after first getting hitched in Las Vegas on May 1 after the Billboard Music Awards 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates