Nick Jonas celebrates birthday with table read of 'Dessert First'

Nick Jonas will be next seen in Chaos Walking and Midway which are set to be released in 2019.

Keeping his birthday celebrations alive, singer Nick Jonas narrated his first ever play, 'Dessert First' to over a dozen studio executives and film producers, whom he invited over for a table read on Sunday.

According to Variety, the 'Right Now' singer started to write the play in 2017 while on the sets of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'. Post his solo album debut at No. 2 in 2016, his attention now hovers around film and theatrical projects. In regards to that, Jonas developed 'Dessert First' via his newly formed production company.

The guests included Nina Dobrev of 'The Vampire Diaries' fame, 'Saturday Night Live' star Molly Shannon and Damian O'Hare of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' to name a few. Jonas will be next seen in 'Chaos Walking' and 'Midway' which are set to be released in 2019.

