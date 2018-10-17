Nick Jonas' future looks bright with Priyanka Chopra
Global star Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas are the new power couple and seem to have a bright future together. Their recent picture is a proof! Today, Nick took to Instagram to share a loved-up photo with his ladylove. In the candid click, Priyanka can be seen sitting behind a jeep while Nick is standing behind her and pointing at the sky.
The 'Quantico' star looks gorgeous in a dark blue checkered pyjama suit which she paired with a white tank top and floaters while Nick wore a white vest with blue denim shirts and a cap.
The caption read as, "When the future looks oh so bright... @priyankachopra." After keeping fans and media guessing for the longest time, Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement in August with a 'roka' ceremony, followed by a private party in Mumbai.
