Nick Jonas' future looks bright with Priyanka Chopra

hollywood

The 'Quantico' star looks gorgeous in a dark blue checkered pyjama suit which she paired with a white tank top and floaters while Nick wore a white vest with blue denim shirts and a cap

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas are the new power couple and seem to have a bright future together. Their recent picture is a proof! Today, Nick took to Instagram to share a loved-up photo with his ladylove. In the candid click, Priyanka can be seen sitting behind a jeep while Nick is standing behind her and pointing at the sky.

The 'Quantico' star looks gorgeous in a dark blue checkered pyjama suit which she paired with a white tank top and floaters while Nick wore a white vest with blue denim shirts and a cap.

View this post on Instagram When the future looks oh so bright... ð @priyankachopra A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) onOct 16, 2018 at 12:56am PDT

The caption read as, "When the future looks oh so bright... @priyankachopra." After keeping fans and media guessing for the longest time, Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement in August with a 'roka' ceremony, followed by a private party in Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever