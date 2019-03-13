Nick Jonas sets husband goals, gifts Maybach to wifey Priyanka Chopra

hollywood

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seem to be having the time of their lives since getting married. Now, Nick has gifted a Maybach to PeeCee and she can't keep calm!

Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas

With Sucker reaching the top spot on the US Billboard, pop singer Nick Jonas gifted his actress-wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas a luxurious black Maybach. Priyanka posted two photographs of herself along with Nick.

In the first image, the couple is seen sharing a kiss in front of the car. In the second one, the couple is holding champagne flutes in one hand and Priyanka is holding her pooch, Diana, in her other arm.

"When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a Maybach! Introducing... Extra Chopra Jonas. haha. I love you baby! Yay! Best husband ever -- Nick Jonas," she captioned.

According to billboard.com, The trio (Nick, Kevin and Joe) had previously reached a number five high with Burnin' Up in 2008. The Sucker video was unveiled earlier this month and the couple featured in it along with the extended Jonas clan.

It also features Kevin and his spouse Danielle, as well as Joe and his fiancee and Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner in the over three-minute video. Jonas Brothers' band was formed in 2005. The band has created hits like Burnin' up, Hold on and Fly with me. The Jonas Brothers split up in 2013.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic? and is currently gearing up for her Hindi film The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

