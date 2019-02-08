Nick Jonas to return for 'Jumanji' sequel

hollywood

Nick Jonas will reprise his role as aircraft pilot Alex/Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough in the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017). The American singer shared the news on social media and wrote, "The Jumanji sequel is on the way."

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas is returning to the sequel of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle", reprising his role as Jefferson "Seaplane" McDonough. The plot of the film is being kept under wraps. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan are also set to return and Awkwafina is in final negotiations for a significant role, reports variety.com.

Guess who’s back... Let’s go people! The #Jumanji sequel is on the way and I couldn’t be more excited to bring Alex back to the big screen ðÂÂªðÂÂ¼ Full article is up at https://t.co/pRf3pD54WZ @jumanjimovie @KevinHart4real @TheRock @karengillan @jackblack pic.twitter.com/N2Ublm8ZVZ — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) 6 February 2019

Danny DeVito and Danny Glover have also joined the cast, and the four teens from the first film (Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Alex Wolff) are also returning. Jake Kasdan returns to direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. The yet-untitled movie will open on December 13, a week before "Star Wars: Episode IX" launches.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" was a sequel to the 1995 hit "Jumanji", starring Robin Williams. Set in the present day, the reboot follows four high school students placed in detention together. The quartet is assigned to the school's basement and then transported into the Jumanji board game after they activate the discarded game.

Jonas, who is married to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, just completed production on Roland Emmerich's "Midway" and the thriller "Chaos Walking" with Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever