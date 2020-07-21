Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy, shares pictures flaunting baby bump

Rapper Nicki Minaj on Monday announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The 37-year-old rapper took to Instagram as she shared multiple stunning pictures wherein she cradled her bare baby bump as she wore a floral mesh string bikini and silver platform high heels. In the first picture, Minaj is seen sporting a yellow wig with heavy makeup and also showed off her arm tattoo while smilingly posing by looking at the camera. Keeping the caption simple, she wrote, "#Preggers"

View this post on Instagram #Preggers ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) onJul 20, 2020 at 7:21am PDT

In the other snap, the 'Chu-Li' singer is seen in a blue wig and another decorated bikini and added white thigh high stockings, as she flaunted her baby bump. Shortly after announcing her baby news, Minaj thanked her fans for the well wishes. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude," she wrote.

According to TMZ, Nicki got married to childhood friend Kenneth Petty in 2019. It seems their relationship has really prospered over the last few months.

The hitmaker dropped even dropped hints about her pregnancy in past May, when answering some fan questions she talked about mad cravings, "nausea and peeing nonstop," and even teased a possible baby bump.

As per E!News, Prior to her relationship with Petty, Minaj was in a relationship with Meek Mill. However, the stars called it quits in 2017. Minaj was also previously in a longterm relationship with Safaree Samuels.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever