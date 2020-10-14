Nicklas Bendtner reveals footballers hire prostitutes as it's 'less riskier than picking up girls'

FORMER Arsenal footballer, Nicklas Bendtner has revealed that hiring of prostitutes is rampant among his fellow footballers as it involves less risk. In his new book, Both Sides, the Danish footballer claimed that footballers prefer prostitutes out of fear of getting blackmailed. "It is a widespread phenomenon in professional football. It's less risky than picking up girls while out on the town.

You hardly dare do the deed with a civilian any longer. Not when you're a famous footballer," Bendtner said. "I know about loads of incidents involving prostitutes. But I know of just as many stories about extortion via social media. We're talking about gold-diggers from the nightlife scene who are up for a f*** and then take a photo of you sleeping it off while you're starkers. With those photos as their trump card, they can demand stuff to keep their mouths shut. And they do. It's not exactly iron-clad, but at least prostitutes have a business of sorts to protect," he added.

Bendtner, who once dated royal Dane Baroness Caroline Iuel-Brockdorff, is currently romancing Danish model Philine Roepstorff. The Sun has carried excerpts of the book.

