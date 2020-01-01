Nicole Kidman gets attached to people very quickly

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actress Nicole Kidman says she gets attached to people in her life very quickly. The actress married both her first husband, Tom Cruise, the father of her Connor and Isabella, and current husband-singer Keith Urban within a year of meeting them.

In an interview to Tatler magazine, the 52-year-old has admitted that she always makes fast decisions in her personal life, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "I attach. That's just my thing. I attach. I get married. I have children. And I attach to them too," said Kidman, who has daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, eight, with Urban.

The actress met Urban at an event shortly after splitting from singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz in 2005. Recalling the first meeting, she said: "We look like stunned mullets (in pictures from the evening). I'd worn ridiculously high shoes that night. I must have been about 6ft 3, toppling around. We look at it now and we laugh. We try to work out what was going on in our heads at the time. I felt awkward that night. I just wasn't in my power, put it that way."

"The photo shows that. I've got my arms folded, I'm hunched over, looking down...I kept thinking that Keith was so gorgeous," she added. The actress said that their romance unfolded slowly.

"It wasn't like, 'oh my God', from that point on we were together. That was just where our paths crossed," said the "Big Little Lies" actress.

