Nidahas Trophy: Dinesh Karthik's last ball six sinks Bangladesh, India win title

Dinesh Karthik put on a brilliant batting display in order to pull India out of jail in Nidahas Trophy T20I final against Bangladesh last night



Dinesh Karthik

Matches don't get tighter than this and very few batsmen have kept their cool better under pressure than Dinesh Karthik did to take India to a dramatic win in the final of the Nidahas Trophy. Bangladesh suffered broken hearts as Karthik creamed an unbeaten 29 from only eight balls to take India home with a six off the last ball of the innings.

When Dinesh Karthik came to the crease, India were in all manner of trouble. Mustafizur Rahman had just bowled a brilliant 18th over, Vijay Shankar, batting for the first time in international cricket, swinging and missing at four deliveries and Manish Pandey holing out to long on off the final ball. The wicket maiden had all but won Bangladesh the game, with 34 runs still needed from only 12 balls.

India's hero Dinesh Karthik after his crucial six. Pic/PTI

Rubel Hossein was given the 19th over, and Karthik began by picking out a low full toss and hitting it clean as a whistle into the stands over long-on. The second ball was picked up from outside off and whipped through wide long-on, one bounce and over the ropes. The third was on the pads and the sweet timing was back again and this time the ball sailed over the square-leg fence. The last ball of the over was full and straight, and Karthik walked across it to paddle it to the fine-leg fence. After the magic 18th over, Bangladesh had conceded 22 from the 19th, leaving India with 12 to win from the final over.

Out of options, Shakib-al-Hasan turned to Soumya Sarkar. Vijay Shankar was desperate to get off strike but failed to get bat to ball as it slipped down leg and was called a wide. Swing and a miss and two singles later, nine were needed from the last three balls. Shankar finally connected, squeezing a four to third-man. Trying to seal the deal, Shankar launched into the next ball, but it only went as far as long-on, who fumbled the chance, only for Mehedi Hasan at long off to keep his head and accept the ricochet.

Karthik took fresh guard, a deep breath and prepared for the final delivery. Ice in his veins as Rubel ran in, Karthik stood perfectly still, saw the ball early and played it late, timing it over cover for six. The crowd, which had been behind India after Bangladesh knocked their team out, went wild. What a game they had been treated to. Bangladesh put a fighting 166 on the board thanks to 77 from Sabbir Rahman, and Rohit Sharma set things up with 56 at the top of the order, but the night belonged, well and truly to Karthik.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates