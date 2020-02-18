Nirbhaya case: Delhi court issues fresh death warrants for March 3

Nirbhaya rape and murder case victim's mother and father speak to the media at the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi. Pic/ PTI

New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday issued fresh death warrants for March 3 at 6 am against the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana issued fresh warrants against death row convicts — Mukesh Kumar Singh, 32, Pawan Gupta, 25, Vinay Kumar Sharma, 26, and Akshay Kumar, 31. This is the third time that death warrants have been issued against them.

The first date of execution, January 22, was postponed to February 1 by a January 17 court order. Then the trial court, on January 31, stayed, "till further orders" the execution of the four convicts as they had not exhausted all their legal remedies. During the proceedings on Monday, Mukesh told the court that he does not want to be represented by advocate Vrinda Grover, after which it appointed advocate Ravi Qazi to represent him.

The court was also informed that Vinay is on hunger strike in Tihar jail. Vinay was assaulted in jail and has head injuries, his lawyer told the court, adding that he was suffering from acute mental illness and hence the death sentence cannot be carried out. The court directed the Tihar jail superintendent to take appropriate care of Vinay as per law.

Pawan's counsel informed the court that he wanted to move curative petition before the Supreme Court and the mercy plea against the death sentence before the President. Pawan is the only one among the four convicts who has not yet filed the curative petition — the last legal remedy available to a person, which is decided in-chamber. He has not filed the mercy plea either.

Akshay's counsel informed the court that he has prepared a fresh mercy petition to be moved before the President.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever