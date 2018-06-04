No hidden agenda behind Twitter video, says Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri on Saturday evening in an emotional appeal on Twitter urged people to watch football and support the Indian team in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup 2018



Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri, who is currently making headlines for his Twitter video seeking support for his team in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup 2018, confirmed that there is no hidden agenda or propaganda behind his post.

"Whatever I said in the video I put on Twitter was straight from my heart. I hope people will not take it in a wrong sense. There is no hidden agenda or propaganda in it; those are just my feelings," he said at an interaction held here on the eve of his 100th international match. Chhetri on Saturday evening in an emotional appeal on Twitter urged people to watch football and support the Indian team in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup 2018.

"Today I am not making a video for you guys. I am going to speak and appeal to all of you who did not come. To everyone who is not a football fan, please come and watch us for two reasons. No. 1, it's the best game in the world and No. 2, we play for our country. We will make sure that once you come to watch us, you will not return the same person back home. Please come and watch us," he said in the video.

The 33-year-old footballer urged people to criticise the Indian football team in order to help the players improve in every game, but extend support to them. "Who knows, one day we might change you guys! You might start cheering for us," he added. On a related note, India will next take on Kenya next in their Intercontinental Cup match on June 4.

