No television or mobiles for Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger's kids

Former World No. 1 tennis ace Ana Ivanovic, 32, and her football star husband Bastian Schweisnteiger, 35, are happy to make a conscious effort to ensure their children are not dependent on TV or mobile phones for entertainment.

During an Instagram chat with Barbara Schett of Eurosport, Ana admitted that it's tough to keep her sons, Luka, two, and Leon, 10 months, away from mobiles. "We are lucky that we have a garden because we raise our children without TV or the iPad, so sometimes we have to be very creative to keep them entertained. They [sons] couldn't be more different.



Bastian Schweinsteiger

The older one loves cars and books, the younger one is sportier. Since he was able to sit, he always wanted to have a ball and is always on the move," said Ana, adding that she gets restless whenever her boys get noisy, while Bastian is a calm parent. "To be honest, I can't relax so well when the kids scream. Basti takes it easy," she added.

