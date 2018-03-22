Noida school head, teachers booked in Std IX student's suicide

The girl's family filed a complaint alleging she was "sexually harassed" by the teachers, one of whom is a woman, the police said



Representational Image

The Noida police have registered a case against the principal and two teachers of a Delhi school after a Std IX girl committed suicide over alleged sexual harassment. The girl's family filed a complaint alleging she was "sexually harassed" by the teachers, one of whom is a woman, the police said.

The girl failed her exams and her family claimed that the teachers deliberately awarded poor marks.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever