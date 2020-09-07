Not pursuing gymnastics haunted Salma Hayek for years

American-Mexican actor Salma Hayek, 54, would have been an Olympic gymnast had her father, Sami not stopped her from competing as a kid.

Hayek was also selected to represent Mexico in gymnastics. After making it big in Hollywood she realised that her father's decision was a wise one.



Salma Hayek

"There was a road I didn't take, which haunted me for many years. When I was nine, I was drafted for the Olympics in gymnastics. My father refused to allow me to go to a boarding school in another city. I resented my father. I'm so glad I didn't take that road because I really like my life," Hayek told OK! magazine.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news