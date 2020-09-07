Search

Not pursuing gymnastics haunted Salma Hayek for years

Updated: 07 September, 2020 08:43 IST | A correspondent |

Hayek was also selected to represent Mexico in gymnastics. After making it big in Hollywood she realised that her father's decision was a wise one

Sami Hayek and daughter Salma
Sami Hayek and daughter Salma

American-Mexican actor Salma Hayek, 54, would have been an Olympic gymnast had her father, Sami not stopped her from competing as a kid.

Hayek was also selected to represent Mexico in gymnastics. After making it big in Hollywood she realised that her father's decision was a wise one.

Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek

"There was a road I didn't take, which haunted me for many years. When I was nine, I was drafted for the Olympics in gymnastics. My father refused to allow me to go to a boarding school in another city. I resented my father. I'm so glad I didn't take that road because I really like my life," Hayek told OK! magazine.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 07 September, 2020 08:01 IST

Tags

salma hayeksports news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK