Noted Kannada actress Kishori Ballal passes away

Noted Kannada actress Kishori Ballal, who played the role of Kaveriamma in Swades, passed away today. The actress was suffering from age-related illnesses and breathed her last in a hospital in Bengaluru.

Swades director Ashutosh Gowariker took to Twitter to condole Ballal's demise. He wrote, "HEARTBROKEN! Terribly sad about the passing away of #KishoriBallal ji!! Kishori ji... you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona! And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades !! You will surely be missed!!"

HEARTBROKEN! ð¥

Terribly sad about the passing away of #KishoriBallal ji!!

Kishori ji... you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona!

And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades !!

You will surely be missed!! ð‍âï¸ pic.twitter.com/DIAlnhLOgu — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) February 18, 2020

Kishori Ballal debuted in Kannada cinema with the movie Evalentha Hendthi in 1960. Ballal, who started her career as a Bharatanatyam dancer, acted in several Kannada and other language movies like Kahi, Hani Hani, Suryakanthi, Carry On Maratha, Aiyyaa, Lafangey Parindey, and many others.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates