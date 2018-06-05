Now, David Warner to play T20 event in Canada

Steven Smith had already been announced as a marquee player for the inaugural edition of the event



Steve Smith and David Warner

Disgraced Australia stars Steven Smith and David Warner, both banned from top-flight international cricket for 12 months, were drafted for the Global T20 Canada event starting June 28.

Smith had already been announced as a marquee player for the inaugural edition of the event.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever