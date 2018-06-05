Now, David Warner to play T20 event in Canada
Steven Smith had already been announced as a marquee player for the inaugural edition of the event
Steve Smith and David Warner
Disgraced Australia stars Steven Smith and David Warner, both banned from top-flight international cricket for 12 months, were drafted for the Global T20 Canada event starting June 28.
Smith had already been announced as a marquee player for the inaugural edition of the event.
