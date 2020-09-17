Now, IPL 2020 teams allowed to order outside food from restaurants

There is a bit of relaxation for the Indian Premier League teams but there will be no compromise on the stringent measures put in place to maintain safety in the bio-secure bubble.



Many teams have allowed their members to order from restaurants outside their team hotel. However, the parcel reaches the player's room only after it passes through various sanitisation processes put in place by the teams.

"There are specific timings when one can order from the food delivery app during the day. There is a dedicated person who collects the orders. The containers are fully sanitised at the hotel entrance. They are then transferred to another container provided by the hotel before it reaches our rooms," a player told mid-day from the UAE.

Earlier, nothing from outside could come into the hotel. Several teams are using GPS trackers that are mandatory for every player and support staff member to wear once they step out of their hotel room. "It is used to track the movements of everyone part of the team's bio-secure bubble," said a team official.

