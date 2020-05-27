Now, sit down for comedy

It's five days, 15 shows and of course, a lot of laughs as the popular neighbourhood comedy festival returns in an online avatar. Stand-up comedy turns into sit-down comedy here and the festival is aptly titled The Circuit Comedy Festival #Sitdown Comedy. "We were building our offline festival with 150 shows across three cities in March but, we had to postpone it indefinitely due to COVID-19," says Rishabh Nahar, vice president, international business, Only Much Louder (OML), the company that is hosting the show.



Manan Desai features in the Gujarati showcase of the festival

Unlike its offline version, #Sitdown Comedy is experimenting with various formats while bringing a host of well-known and lesser-known names together in the comfort of your homes. The roasts are back, with one featuring Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, Rahul Subramaniam, Sonali Thakker and Sapan Verma; and a roast of web influencer and actor, Kusha Kapila. There are also news-based shows, quizzing shows, a storytelling format, a podcast format and two regional showcases. "We have always tried to make our festivals as diverse as possible. In this time, it is slightly difficult for comedians to perform their regular sets. A 60-minute solo show can become monotonous. So, we are experimenting with different formats that have been in existence and have more audience interaction," says Nahar explaining.



Tanmay Bhat

The first edition of Sitdown Comedy, which was held last month with a similar number of shows, was an attempt to break into the web market, and it is the learning acquired then that the company is using to create a bigger experience this time. The shows will be held over Zoom where unique codes are generated for every ticket buyer and once you receive it you can log on 10 minutes before it begins. "The sound and lights will never compare with a live show. But, that's a matter of time. As an audience member you are still craving the intimacy and the personal touch. That is something that needs to be created and will have to be done through audience engagement," admits Nahar, adding that online shows usually require a warm-up where the comedian interacts with the audience as it may be the first time for many.



Kusha Kapila

Regional comedy became a part of this edition as a result of demand and to cater to different audiences across the world. A Gujarati showcase featuring Manan Desai and a Marathi session with Bhadipa are both part of the line-up. "We have noticed that there has always been a high demand for regional comedy. There are not enough platforms to cater to them. The Marathi group Bhadipa is massy, with a big following. We got a great response with them at NH7 Weekender. For Gujarati comedy, it works well not only in Gujarat but also in North America," reveals Nahar, admitting that a Tamil showcase was part of the plan too.



Darpan Sonawale of Bhadipa

While catering to a global audience is one of the perks of the new format, there are challenges that come with it too. "Often, it is difficult to make people understand the difference between watching a [pre-recorded] YouTube video and a live show online. Educating the audience is crucial as this is the future for the next six months, or at least until live businesses resume," Nahar says.



Rishabh Nahar

