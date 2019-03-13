NZ clinch series against Bangladesh; Kane Williamson injured

cricket

After the first two days were washed out, the match finished in the first session of the final day in Wellington as New Zealand completed a fifth consecutive series win for the first time

Kane Williamson

Short-ball specialist Neil Wagner engineered an innings victory over Bangladesh in what New Zealand called "an ideal two days" in the rain-shortened second Test to wrap up the series with a game to spare.

In the face of Wagner's relentless bouncer barrage, Bangladesh were all out for 209 to give New Zealand victory by an innings and 12 runs to go with their innings and 52-run win in the first Test.

Meanwhile, injured Kane Williamson could sit out the third Test against Bangladesh and might have to delay his departure for the Indian Premier League (IPL) after suffering a shoulder injury while fielding in second Test.

