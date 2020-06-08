Ocean of awareness

The ocean doesn't just signify a body of water but also encapsulates just how big our planet is — when every action undertaken is just a drop in the ocean. First proposed in 1992 at the Earth Summit in Brazil, World Oceans Day is observed annually on June 8. This year's theme selected by the United Nations is 'Innovation for a sustainable ocean'. Since physical events aren't a possibility in many parts of the world, here's how you can still celebrate the day virtually.

Log on to worldoceansday.org (to check out events and resources)

Screenings

The Displaced is a film that delves into the changing uses of the ocean in Accra, Ghana. It is made by Serge Attukwei Clottey who regards the ocean as being central to his practice. The film features him along with GoLokal performance collective and explores Clottey's ancestral migration from Bukom to Labadi aboard a canoe.

TIME 10 am (British Summer Time - BST) to 8 pm (BST) LOG ON TO www.rmg.co.uk

Music

Part of an ongoing experimental project between Newcastle University and the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust (HWDT), An Ocean of Sound is an online audiobook that allows you to seep into the wonder the water body provides. Hear mammal and cetacean calls via audio recordings sourced from field trips to the Outer Hebrides or live-streamed from the Northumberland coast.

LOG ON TO 4 pm (BST) to 9 pm (BST)

LOG ON TO eventbrite.co.uk

Photography

Enrol for a photography contest titled Ocean & Me by the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium in Calicut (Kozhikode) where you can submit a picture of any ocean or sea with you in the frame, too. This photo entry needs to be accompanied by a 200-word text detailing your thoughts. Outstanding entries stand to win special prizes and digital certificates, too. Submission window closes at 11.30 pm today.

LOG ON TO @rscpcalicut on Twitter

Art

Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Programs, a Boston-based non-profit, is offering a good opportunity for creative students aged between 11 and 18 from around the world to channel their activism through art. Students can earn up to $1,500 in scholarship awards. Entries can include visual art, film, music, poetry, prose, or multimedia that "explores climate change and its impact on oceans."

LOG ON TO bowseat.org

Quiz time

Marine geographer Divya Karnad and wildlife biologist Chaitanya Krishna, co-founders of InSeason Fish, India's first sustainable seafood initiative, test your knowledge.

1. Name the coastal habitat that protects the coast from storms and cyclones.

2. In 2018, which marine animal was spotted along the Mumbai coast after 72 years?

3. Which large animal that lives in shallow coastal waters is likely to go extinct in the next 10 years?

4. An area off the coast of Maharashtra has been called India's Great Barrier Reef. It was recently proposed as a marine protected area. Can you name it?

5. Which ecosystem is known as the most bio-diverse ecosystem in the sea?

6. Where are 108 out of India's 133 marine protected areas located?

7. Which ocean is considered the most dangerous for sailing?

