Odisha: Married man rapes woman multiple times on false promise

Narayan Das of Garagachha village in neighbouring Kendrapara district was arrested and sent to jail yesterday on the basis of an FIR lodged by the woman of Mangalpur area in Jajpur on Monday.

Representational Image

A man was arrested on rape charges after a 25-year-old woman alleged that he refused to keep his promise to marry her even after establishing physical relation in Jajpur district, the police said.

Narayan Das (29) of Garagachha village in neighbouring Kendrapara district was arrested and sent to jail yesterday on the basis of an FIR lodged by the woman of Mangalpur area in Jajpur on Monday, said P K Mallha, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Jajpur.

The woman in her complaint claimed that Das, a married man, and father of a child, was trying to call a friend a couple of months ago but he dialed her number by mistake and both spoke for a while. Subsequently, a love affair started between them and both planned to meet, the police said.

As per the plan, Das went to Mangalpur to meet the woman in January this year. Later, he went to her house several times and promised to marry her and started a physical relationship with the woman, they said.

However, the accused was buying time for the marriage every time. Das had gone to the woman¿s house on Sunday night and when she insisted on marriage, he refused saying he was already married and had a child, said the SDPO. The woman claimed she did not know that the man was married and she informed her mother and other family members about the entire episode after which it was decided to approach the police and file an FIR, he said.

Based on the FIR, police arrested the accused and forwarded him to the court which sent him to jail.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: 16-year-old girl raped and filmed during the act by her neighbour

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates