Of, by and for women

It's comforting to have a space where we can celebrate sisterhood, even if virtually. Social entrepreneur Sarita Vijayan's new online initiative, thewarroom.co.in, is a platform aimed at "providing systems to empower urban women in their journey towards attaining equal rights and freedom".

Women and Responsibility (WAR) offers workshops, videos and ready-reckoners. Information is provided under three pillars: finance, legal and self-defence. Under finance, Rekha Bagry, through a series of videos, discusses budgeting, investments and home-buying. There is also a dictionary comprising financial terms and definitions.

We found the legal section most interesting because empowerment begins with being aware of your rights. The self-defence section has a series of instructional videos on escaping a front hair grab, and even a bear hug by using your hand (and without). Vijayan says, "The website is envisaged for women, who, irrespective of age, circumstance or support, want to take charge of their life."

