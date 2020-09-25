Olivia Munn to topline refugee drama 'Aleppo'

Actor Olivia Munn is set to play the lead in Syrian refugee drama "Aleppo". Brazilian filmmaker David Schurmann will be helming the project from a script by Beto Dantas, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which hails from MiLu Entertainment, will the story of a Syrian boy refugee and a UN journalist (Munn), brought together by tragedy as they escape Syria to survive.

Juan Bergaz of Bergaz Productions will be serving as executive producer.

Munn, known for films such as "The Predator", "X-Men: Apocalypse" and "Love Wedding Repeat", will next feature in action movie "Replay" and the social drama "The Gateway".

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever