Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling pauses production after crew member tests positive for COVID-19

Production work of Olivia Wilde's upcoming film 'Don't Worry Darling,' has been paused after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus. According to Variety, the psychological thriller, which stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Harry Styles, has been filming in Los Angeles since last month. The positive coronavirus test was confirmed during testing that all production employees undergo as a routine.

Although the studio has not yet confirmed the person who tested positive, Variety reported that it is not a main cast member. The production for the film is expected to halt for 14 days in accordance with the standard quarantine protocols.

Set in the 1950s, 'Don't Worry Darling,' stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Harry Styles. The film revolves around the story of an unhappy housewife and her discovery of a disturbing truth about her husband.

