On eve of birthday, two seats allotted for Sunil Gavaskar and wife again

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was re-allotted two seats at the pavilion end of the Wankhede Stadium for himself and his wife Marshniel on the eve of his 71st birthday on Thursday.

The MCA in a media release, said: "It was brought to our notice that the two fixed seats allotted to Smt and Shri Sunil Gavaskar were inadvertently not restored.

"However, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) headed by the President, Dr Vijay D Patil has decided not only to reinstate the two fixed seats in their honour but also re-position the two fixed seats in the name of Smt. and Shri Sunil Gavaskar, in the President's Box at the Wankhede Stadium."

The seats which were meant for Gavaskar were not the only items the MCA forgot when it came to the renovated stadium for the 2011 World Cup. The dressing rooms were also not named after Vijay Manjrekar just as they were in the pre-renovation stage.

mid-day's constant reporting on the forgotten honour for the departed great batsman caused the dressing rooms to be named again.

