On Ram Charan's birthday, Ajay Devgn shares the actor's first look from RRR

After creating massive hype across the nation with the announcement of the release date of RRR, the makers released the title logo and the motion poster of the film on Wednesday. And now, Ajay Devgn, who plays a crucial role in the film, shared the first look of Ram Charan, who celebrates his birthday on March 27.

Ram Charan plays Ramaraju in the movie, which is a Telugu period drama actioner. Along with the superstar, Ajay also introduced his character from the movie.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Golmaal actor wrote, "Bheem's every word for Ramaraju is filled with pride. Here's the surprise video of @alwaysramcharan from @jrntr. Happy Birthday Charan!! @ssrajamouli @aliaabhatt @oliviakmorris @alison_doody @thondankani @dvvmovies

#BheemforRamaraju (sic)."

Take a look at Ram Charan's first look here:

The film chronicles the events that unfolded in 1920 India and is inspired by the lives of freedom fighters and also marks the first movie by S.S Rajamouli to be inspired by true events. Directed by Baahubali director S.S Rajamouli, RRR is produced by D.V.V Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner and will release in 10 languages.

RRR stars a stellar ensemble cast of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. The movie also features international stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It is all set to release on January 8, 2021.

