On Sachin Tendulkar's birthday, his former foe Damien Fleming turned 50

Former Australia cricketer Damien Fleming also celebrated his birthday on Friday as he completed a half-century! Incidentally, Sachin Tendulkar and the swing bowler were involved in the same triangular series final at Sharjah on April 24, 1998.

Two days before the final, Damien dismissed Sachin to put an end to the epic sandstorm innings of 143.

On Friday, a journalist posted a video clip of that caught behind dismissal, Sachin walking off despite the umpire not raising his finger, and Damien throwing his arms in the air.

"Two birthday buddies arguing about whose would matter more two days out from their birthday. And it looked like @bowlologist got the better of @sachin_rt here #Sachin #BowlologistBirthday #SachinTendulkar," remarked the writer.

Damien retweeted it with the words, "Out or not out" mfollowed by a thinking face emoji.

