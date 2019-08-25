On the run for over 8 years, proclaimed offender arrested in New Delhi

crime

On Sunday, Delhi police arrested a 33-year-old proclaimed offender in a robbery case registered at the Sarita Vihar Police Station in 2011 from outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area. The accused, identified as Rajiv, a resident of Sultanpuri was declared proclaimed offender in the case when he failed to appear before a court after coming out of jail. He was also declared a proclaimed offender in another case of the Arms Act, which was registered at Jyoti Nagar Police Station.

According to police officials, Rajiv was involved in several cases of robbery, assault on police officers, theft, the Arms Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Delhi and Ghaziabad. The police managed to recover one country-made pistol and two live cartridges from his possession.

In a similar incident, a 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a man of Rs 11 lakh two years ago. The accused, identified as Mohd Sarif, a resident of Mewat, Haryana, was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 and was a proclaimed offender.

In 2006, a scrap dealer had filed a complaint at Dwarka South Police Station alleging that Sarif and his associates had called him to sector 6, Dwarka on the pretext of a finalising a business deal but robbed the accused who had carried Rs 11 lakh in cash. On November 26, Sarif was declared a Proclaimed Offender and a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on his arrest.

Acting on a tip-off that Sarif would come to Dwarka Court to meet his advocate, the police laid a trap and arrested him.

With inputs from IANS

