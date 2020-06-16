One beat at a time

Looking to pick up a musical talent that doesn't require you to invest in an instrument? You can give beatboxing a shot, with this workshop by The Dharavi Dream Project facilitated by beatboxer Gaurav Gambhir aka D-Cypher. Gambhir has been practising the form for over eight years and was also a part of the first Indian beatboxing challenge held at Nagaland in 2016.

While these sessions were started for lesser-privileged kids in Dharavi, they are now open online for everyone. Gambhir admits it isn't a formally designed course and what he teaches depends on the participants and their understanding of beatboxing. "For instance, if there is someone who doesn't know what beatboxing is, I get to the basics. For those who've been attending these classes, I teach them more pieces. I make it a point to figure if they know about beatboxing or if they have been beatboxers," he says. Gambhir started these workshops two months ago, and has had participants from countries like Bangladesh and Nepal. One can sign up for a single session, too. "I start with the history of beatboxing, and then move into the basic beats — kick-drum, hi-hat and snare drum. As the level goes up, they practise advanced beats," he explains.

On June 18, 19 and 20, from 3 pm to 4 pm

Log on to insider.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news