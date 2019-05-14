OnePlus 7 Pro: Phone with 12GB RAM, triple camera launched in India

science-technology

Available from May 28, OnePlus 7 Pro (Nebula Blue colour) in 8GB+256GB variant would cost Rs 52,999 while the top-end model (12GB+256GB) would cost Rs 57,999, the company announced

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Tuesday announced its latest premium flagship devices in the "7" series. The OnePLus 7 Pro has a pop-up selfie camera and solid internal storage of up to 12GB to India. It will be available from May 17, OnePlus 7 Pro (Mirror Gray colour) in 6GB+128GB variant would cost Rs 48,999 and 8GB+256GB model will be priced at Rs 52,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro (Nebula Blue colour) in 8GB+256GB variant would cost Rs 52,999 while the top-end model (12GB+256GB) would cost Rs 57,999 and it will be available from May 28,

Housing a pop-up selfie camera, OnePlus 7 Pro (Almond colour) in 8GB+256 GB variant would cost Rs 52,999. The OnePlus 7 Pro delivers the best overall premium user experience through a combination of hardware and software. The device features an industry-leading 90Hz display. It means the screen refreshes at 90 times a second for a seamless experience.

"We constantly challenge ourselves to give people the best experience possible. I'm so proud of what we've built with the OnePlus 7 series and can't wait for people to try out the display," said Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO of OnePlus.

The OnePlus 7 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup -- a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor as a primary camera. The secondary camera features a 16MP and a third 8MP sensor has a telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom. The rear camera setup is accompanied by a dual-LED flash module.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by the latest mobile platform, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, creating an experience that sets a new benchmark for incredible performance.

The device has new "Warp Charge 30" technology that may get up to almost half of the charge from the massive 4,000mAh battery in just 20 minutes.

The OnePlus 7 Pro features the latest OxygenOSa-9.5. and comes with "UFS 3.0" storage, which will make the phone even faster when it comes to document loading, image saving from the camera, app launch times and more, claimed the company.

For gaming or watching a film, the 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen delivers incredible quality at QHD+ on a fluid AMOLED display, the company added.

The other device OnePlus 7 (Mirror Gray colour) in 6GB+128GB would cost Rs 32,999 and 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 7 Red in 8GB+256GB would cost Rs 37,999 and the entry-level OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 would come at Rs 5,990.

Barring OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, rest of the OnePlus 7 would be available from June.

OnePlus 7 has Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, UFS 3.0, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, RAM boost, new Screen Unlock technology, UltraShot engine and more.

The main sensor on the OnePlus 7 features Sony's IMX586 and a 48MP primary sensor. The second camera is 5MP, and the whole camera array is again driven by the powerful new UltraShot engine, said the company.

Customers will also be able to purchase the OnePlus 7 Pro at the limited stock pop-ups in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Ahmedabad starting 7 pm on May 15 and the OnePlus Experience Pop-up in Delhi starting May 17. The OnePlus 7 Pro would also be available online.

With inputs from IANS

