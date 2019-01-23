Oscar Nominations 2019: The Favourite, Roma lead the race; complete list
Alfonso Cuaron's Netflix film Roma earned nominations in the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress In A Leading Role categories. Diversity is in full bloom in the Oscar nomination list this year
Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron's Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos's period drama The Favourite are in a tie with 10 nominations each for the 91st Academy Awards, where an India-set drama on menstruation, apart from three films backed by Reliance Entertainment, will contend for Oscars — lending a touch of diversity to the line-up.
Poster of Period.End Of Sentence
Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominations for the Oscars on Tuesday, on behalf of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Even though India's official entry for the Oscars, Rima Das' Assamese film Village Rockstars failed to make it to the initial shortlist, Period. End Of Sentence, an India-set film on the taboos around menstruation and featuring the real Pad Man Arunachalam Muruganathan has made it to the top five nominees of the Documentary Short Subject category for the awards show, which will be held on February 24.
Cuaron's Netflix film Roma earned nominations in the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress In A Leading Role categories. Diversity is in full bloom in the Oscar nomination list this year. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born and Christian Bale-starrer Vice have eight nominations each, followed by seven nominations for Black Panther, which has become the first superhero film ever to make it to the Best Picture category at the Oscars.
BlacKkKlansman, a story about an African-American police officer, has scored six nominations, followed by five nominations for Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book, and a tie for First Man and Mary Poppins Returns with four mentions each.
Here's the complete list:
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Director
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso CuarOn, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Original Screenplay
The Favourite (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)
First Reformed (Paul Schrader)
Green Book (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly)
Roma (Alfonso Cuarón)
Vice (Adam McKay)
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel Coen & Ethan Coen)
BlacKkKlansman (Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee)
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)
If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)
A Star Is Born (Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters)
Best Cinematography
Lukasz Zal, Cold War
Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
Caleb Deschanel, Never Look Away
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born
Best Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Costume Design
Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Ruth Carter, Black Panther
Sandy Powell, The Favourite
Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Border (Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer)
Mary Queen of Scots (Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks)
Vice (Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney)
Best Original Score
Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther
Terence Blanchard, BlacKkKlansman
Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song
All the Stars, Black Panther
I'll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow, A Star Is Born
When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Foreign-Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Live-Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 25. No host has been decided for the ceremony yet, after Kevin Hart stepped down following a controversy over his old homophobic tweets.
