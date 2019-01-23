Oscar Nominations 2019: The Favourite, Roma lead the race; complete list

hollywood

Alfonso Cuaron's Netflix film Roma earned nominations in the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress In A Leading Role categories. Diversity is in full bloom in the Oscar nomination list this year

A still from The Favourite

Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron's Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos's period drama The Favourite are in a tie with 10 nominations each for the 91st Academy Awards, where an India-set drama on menstruation, apart from three films backed by Reliance Entertainment, will contend for Oscars — lending a touch of diversity to the line-up.



Poster of Period.End Of Sentence

Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominations for the Oscars on Tuesday, on behalf of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Even though India's official entry for the Oscars, Rima Das' Assamese film Village Rockstars failed to make it to the initial shortlist, Period. End Of Sentence, an India-set film on the taboos around menstruation and featuring the real Pad Man Arunachalam Muruganathan has made it to the top five nominees of the Documentary Short Subject category for the awards show, which will be held on February 24.

Cuaron's Netflix film Roma earned nominations in the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress In A Leading Role categories. Diversity is in full bloom in the Oscar nomination list this year. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born and Christian Bale-starrer Vice have eight nominations each, followed by seven nominations for Black Panther, which has become the first superhero film ever to make it to the Best Picture category at the Oscars.

BlacKkKlansman, a story about an African-American police officer, has scored six nominations, followed by five nominations for Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book, and a tie for First Man and Mary Poppins Returns with four mentions each.

Here's the complete list:

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso CuarOn, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)

First Reformed (Paul Schrader)

Green Book (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly)

Roma (Alfonso Cuarón)

Vice (Adam McKay)

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel Coen & Ethan Coen)

BlacKkKlansman (Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)

A Star Is Born (Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters)

Best Cinematography

Lukasz Zal, Cold War

Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Caleb Deschanel, Never Look Away

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born

Best Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Costume Design

Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Ruth Carter, Black Panther

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border (Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer)

Mary Queen of Scots (Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks)

Vice (Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney)

Best Original Score

Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther

Terence Blanchard, BlacKkKlansman

Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song

All the Stars, Black Panther

I'll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow, A Star Is Born

When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign-Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live-Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 25. No host has been decided for the ceremony yet, after Kevin Hart stepped down following a controversy over his old homophobic tweets.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI