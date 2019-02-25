Oscars 2019: Regina King wins best actress in supporting role for If Beale Street could Talk

hollywood

The If Beale Street Could Talk star beat out fellow nominees Amy Adams for Vice, Marina de Tavira for Roma, Emma Stone for The Favourite and Rachel Weisz for The Favourite.

Best Supporting Actress nominee for If Beale Street Could Talk Regina King accepts her Oscar during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, Pic/AFP

This is the first Oscar win and nomination for King. She also won in the category at Spirit Awards. The film is also nominated for original score and best adapted screenplay.

Upon accepting the award, King, who was sporting a white Oscar De La Renta gown, said: "James Baldwin birthed this baby, Barry [Jenkins] you nurtured her, you surrounded her with so much love and support."

The actress also thanked her mother and added, "Thank you for teaching me that God is leaning in my direction."

