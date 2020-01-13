Search

Oscars 2020: Here's the complete list of nominees

Published: Jan 13, 2020, 19:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Los Angeles

It's time again for the most prestigious awards ceremony in the world. Yes, we are talking about the Oscars 2020, and nominations for the awards are already out! The official Twitter handle of The Academy has released the complete list of nominees with the hashtag #OscarNoms, and we're quite excited for it. 

The Oscars 2020 will air on February 9, Sunday, and there will be no host this time around too. Joaquin Phoenix' Joker is leading the nominations this year, followed by Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and The Irishman. Read on for the complete list of nominees at the Oscars 2020.

Best picture

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Parasite
1917
Marriage Story
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Ford v Ferrari

Best actress in a leading role

Renee Zellweger, Judy
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Best actor in a leading role

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker

Best actor in a supporting role

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best actress in a supporting role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Best animated feature film

Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
I Lost My Body
Klaus

Best international feature film

South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory
France, Les Misérables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi

Best film editing

The Irishman
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite
Joker
Jojo Rabbit

Best cinematography

1917, Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Best visual effects

Avengers: Endgame
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The Irishman
1917

Best production design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite

Best makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Best costume design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Little Women
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker

Best original score

1917, Thomas Newman
Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Best original screenplay

Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Knives Out
1917

Best original song

I'm Standing With You, from Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, from Frozen II
Stand Up, from Harriet
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, from Rocketman
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, from Toy Story 4

