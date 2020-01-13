Oscars 2020: Here's the complete list of nominees

It's time again for the most prestigious awards ceremony in the world. Yes, we are talking about the Oscars 2020, and nominations for the awards are already out! The official Twitter handle of The Academy has released the complete list of nominees with the hashtag #OscarNoms, and we're quite excited for it.

The Oscars 2020 will air on February 9, Sunday, and there will be no host this time around too. Joaquin Phoenix' Joker is leading the nominations this year, followed by Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and The Irishman. Read on for the complete list of nominees at the Oscars 2020.

Best picture

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Parasite

1917

Marriage Story

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Ford v Ferrari

Best actress in a leading role

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Best actor in a leading role

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Best actor in a supporting role

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best actress in a supporting role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Best animated feature film

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Best international feature film

South Korea, Parasite

Spain, Pain and Glory

France, Les Misérables

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

Best film editing

The Irishman

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Joker

Jojo Rabbit

Best cinematography

1917, Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Best visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Irishman

1917

Best production design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Best makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best costume design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Little Women

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Best original score

1917, Thomas Newman

Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Best original screenplay

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Knives Out

1917

Best original song

I'm Standing With You, from Breakthrough

Into the Unknown, from Frozen II

Stand Up, from Harriet

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, from Rocketman

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, from Toy Story 4

