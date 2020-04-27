Search

Ouch! Dax Shepard removes a pin from his hand, watch it if you can

Updated: Apr 27, 2020, 07:58 IST | IANS |

In a video on Instagram, Dax Shepard could be seen removing a pin from his hand and it might have been really painful!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Dax Shepard
Hollywood actor and actress Kristen Bell's husband, Dax Shepard removed a surgical pin from his hand on his own amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Shepard, 45, who is known for his work in films like When in Rome, Employee of the Month, and Let's Go to Prison, has a broken hand. He has disclosed how the injury happened but showed his fans how to fix it, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Bell took to social media, where she shared a video of her husband removing the pin. In the clip, it can be seen that Shepard is on the phone with his doctor as he takes out the pin completely.

In the video, he is heard saying: "I am going to commence the procedure. Oh yep, that feels weird... There's no blood spurting anywherea I'm coming for your job, doctor. I'm going to add pin removal to my resume." Have a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

We're on day "I can do my own surgery" of quarentine. @daxshepard

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) onApr 24, 2020 at 4:03pm PDT

Bell captioned the video, which currently has over 3.5 million views: "We're on day 'I can do my own surgery' of quarantine."

