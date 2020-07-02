Own your pride

Equal, ethical and sustainable — these are the three values that Shruti Singh and Ruchika Parab, co-founders of two-and-a-half-year-old gender neutral clothing brand MIXX, swear by when it comes to developing their own products and campaigns. The Mumbai-based duo has now curated a pop-up sale, titled Pride Drop Shop, to support brands and entrepreneurs who are either from the queer community or allies, and are married to these values.



Love is Love nail rings

"We had a host of events lined up that got cancelled for obvious reasons, and we were thinking of how to adjust to the new normal and be an ally to the community," says Parab. Singhi adds that the idea was to focus on various aspects of the gender and sexuality spectrum and be accessible. "So, the brands and entrepreneurs featured not only fit into the pop-up because of their products, but also because they are dedicated to the cause," she explains, pointing to the variety of things up for grabs, including a unicorn cake by Chubby Baker Co, RGB earrings by Say it with a Pin, an assortment of single-origin teas by Vadham, and more. While the co-founders tell us that the pop-up store will be live for some time, 15 per cent of proceeds from each sale this week will go towards supporting the Bengaluru-based Aravani Art Project, which works towards empowering the transgender community in India.



Rainbow glow oil

Ruchika Parab and Shruti Singhi

The Guide's top 4 picks

These non-binary nail rings by designer Bhavya Ramesh are handcrafted by Jaipur artisans using recycled silver.

Cost Rs 1,800 for each

True colours masks

The rainbow tie-dye masks are made using silk charmeuse, detailed with reflective textile and are sweat-absorbent and washable.

Cost Rs 750



Human>Gender T-shirt

The pop-up also has unisex tees from MIXX's signature collection, which are made of cotton jersey material.

Cost Rs 999

This serum consists of seven oils, including almond, apricot and avocado, and can be used on the face, along with a moisturiser or as a chapstick, too.

Cost Rs 700

