Pacific Rim: Uprising Movie Review

Pacific Rim Uprising

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi; U/A

Cast: Charlie Day, John Boyega, Rinko Kikuchi, Burn Gorman, Max Zhang, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian, Levi Meaden, Adria Arjona, Nick Tarabay

Director: Steven S. DeKnight

Writer: Steven Deknight, Emily Carmichael, Kira Snyder, T.s. Nowlin, Derek Connolly

Rating:

This Pacific Rim sequel doesn't quite get the sense of fun and enthusiasm for child-centred excitement right. Craft-wise, it's bigger and gets onto a new high just working up clanging monotony with it's monsters-versus-biomechanical premise. The imagery is good enough with size escalating into gigantic levels with the Monsters emerging from hidden location all across the globe in digital precision and fury, cratering streets, brushing aside skyscrapers and literally climbing up Mount Vesuvius in this largely garbled effort to size-up the monstrosities.

Thankfully the original creator Guillermo Del Toro refused this sequel and it fell on Stephen S DeKnight's shoulders to get this off the block. And I am sure he tried hard to muster up enough eye-pleasing elements to cover-up the lacunae of a largely hollow script.

No prizes for guessing why Jake Pentecost(John Boyega), a once-promising Jaeger pilot, whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity's victory against the monstrous Kaiju, has abandoned his calling for the criminal world. Who wouldn't be disillusioned by this monstrous ego trip that fails to gather muster along the way? The unstoppable threat to the world by Kaiju enhanced bio-mechanical monsters appears to go the 'Transformers' way even though the scale is much larger and the ensuing battle for earth is riotously clunkier.

John Boyega as Jake Pentecost is likeable, and the other players including Scott Eastwood as Nate Lambert, Rinko Kikuchi as Mako Mori, Charlie Day as Dr.Newton Geiszler, Burn Gorman as Dr. Hermann Gottlieb, Jing Tian as Liwen Shao, Karan Brar as Suresh are all earnest and trying hard to look serious while Cailee Spaeny as Amara is the only one who tries to draw you in with her strong emotive ability. This exercise in futility is more of a video-game than a creditable cinema.

