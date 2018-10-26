Search

Pak register biggest T20 win over Australia

Oct 26, 2018, 04:29 IST | Agencies

Azam hit five fours and a six in his 55-ball innings as Pakistan made 155-8 before Wasim (3-20) ripped apart Australia as they slumped to 89 all out

In this picture taken on October 24, 2018, Pakistan batsman Babar Azam plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Pic/AFP

Opener Babar Azam struck an unbeaten 68 while spinner Imad Wasim capped a return to international cricket with three wickets as Pakistan crushed Australia by 66 runs in their opening T20 match here.

