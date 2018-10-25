Search

Pak vs Aus: 'Biscuit Trophy' for T20I series has Twitter in splits

Oct 25, 2018, 14:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The Pakistan Cricket Board unveiled the trophy of the series between Australia and Pakistan on Twitter, which invited hilarious reactions by cricket fans

Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan is all set to host Australia for a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, starting on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday unveiled the trophy the teams will play for which has a large 'biscuit' on its top. The picture of Australian skipper Aaron Finch and Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed holding the trophy created a storm on Twitter as cricket fans trolled the trophy, one of the fans wrote, "Call off the competition - sport has its greatest ever trophy." Several other Twitter users on social media had a hearty laugh over the new trophy. Check out some reactions.

