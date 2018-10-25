Pak vs Aus: 'Biscuit Trophy' for T20I series has Twitter in splits

cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board unveiled the trophy of the series between Australia and Pakistan on Twitter, which invited hilarious reactions by cricket fans

Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan is all set to host Australia for a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, starting on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday unveiled the trophy the teams will play for which has a large 'biscuit' on its top. The picture of Australian skipper Aaron Finch and Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed holding the trophy created a storm on Twitter as cricket fans trolled the trophy, one of the fans wrote, "Call off the competition - sport has its greatest ever trophy." Several other Twitter users on social media had a hearty laugh over the new trophy. Check out some reactions.

Brighto presents TUC Cup 2018 #PAKvAUS T20I series trophy unveiling ceremony. pic.twitter.com/9i0uPmtSoW — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2018

If TUC sponsored world up 2019, trophy be like... pic.twitter.com/RJXSkCAQ6B — Shabbeer Syed (@shabby_25979) October 23, 2018

the funny thing is that that they paid him to design this ððððð — Haq Nawaz (@RockyKhhan) October 23, 2018

Reaction of Lala when he saw tuc tuc trophy instead of boom boom bubble gum trophy pic.twitter.com/mkxabrOPDy — Ramiz Rashid (@ramizrashid4) October 23, 2018

