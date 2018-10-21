Pakistan-made pistol recovered in Jabalpur, 4 arrested

crime

Police said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the weapons were brought from Sagar and Damoh districts in MP

Representational Picture

A pistol manufactured in Pakistan was among six firearms seized Saturday from four persons, including a minor, in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a senior police official said. Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police Shivesh Singh said that Ritesh Mali (26), Kartik Ben (25) and Mohiti Gupta (19) and the 17-year-old minor were nabbed from Azad Nagar in the district's Gorakhpur area following a tip-off.



"We seized four pistols, one of which has been made in Attock in Pakistan, two country-made firearms and six live bullets from the accused," he informed. Police said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the weapons were brought from Sagar and Damoh districts in MP.



They were charged under relevant sections of the Arms Act and produced in a court which remanded them in police custody for two days, the ASP said.

