Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad fails dope test, risks suspension

Ahmed Shehzad

Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad has failed a dope test and risks a minimum suspension of three to six months for violating the anti-doping laws. Shehzad, 26, who has played 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 57 T20 internationals, will face an inquiry committee formed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"He has tested positive in the initial test but the process has to be completed before we can make any official statements," a reliable source in the board told PTI. The source confirmed Shehzad had tested positive for a dope test taken during the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament held in April-May in Faisalabad.

The PCB confirmed the development in a tweet but refrained from identifying the player. In February 2016, the International Cricket Council had banned Pakistan's leg-spinner Yasir Shah for three months after he had failed a dope test.

