Pakistan woman Alishba admits to meeting Mohammed Shami, denies any money dealing

Alishba's name surfaced after Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan alleged that he had a relationship with the Pakistani woman



India pacer Mohammad Shami with wife Hasin Jahan

The controversy surrounding Mohammad Shami yesterday took another turn as Pakistani woman Alishba admitted meeting him in Dubai but refuted any monetary dealings with him, as claimed by his wife. Alishba's name surfaced after Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan alleged that he had a relationship with the Pakistani woman.

"Yes, I met him. I am a frequent flyer to Dubai as my sister stays in Sharjah. As a person, I really like Shami. Any fan who idolises a celebrity always dreams of meeting their idol. I had the desire to meet him like any other fan would want to, which I don't think is a big deal. I am one of his followers, which is how I became Shami's friend. Just like he has lakhs of followers, I am one among those normal fans. I've sent him messages," Alishba told ABP news.

Shami had been booked under various non-bailable and bailable sections , including attempt to murder, after his wife lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against him. Hasin then hinted that her husband may have cheated India following his alleged relationship with girlfriends from Pakistan and Dubai, which prompted the Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai to ask BCCI's anti-corruption body to submit a report in the matter.

Hasin had told the same news channel that Alishba had given Shami money sent by a UK-based Mohammad bhai. Alishba however, denied knowing Mohammad bhai and the monetary allegation. "I directly went to my sister's house, but visited the hotel next morning around 9am and had a breakfast with Shami. I don't know Mohammed Bhai and have nothing to do with him and there was no involvement of money transaction between us" Alishba said.

Earlier in the day, Hasin gave a confidential statement to a magistrate at Kolkata's Alipore court in connection with the charges against the cricketer. Thereafter, she went to the residence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee to submit a written plea to meet her.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan wants to meet Mamata Banerjee

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever