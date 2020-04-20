Palghar mob-lynching: 9 out of 110 arrested are juvenile, say cops

In a shocking revelation in the Palghar mob-lynching case, nine out of 110 men arrested in the barbaric killings of three people at Kasa Taluka, are juveniles. Mid-day was the first to report that 110 men were taken into police custody in connection with the horrendous crime that surfaced on Thursday evening.

The Palghar police said nine out of 110 who are juveniles, have been sent to remand home in Bhiwandi.

“We have checked the Aadhaar cards of all those who were taken into custody in the mob lynching case. Nine out of 110 are juveniles and they have been sent to children remand home in Bhiwandi,” Palghar police Public Relations Officer (PRO) told mid-day.

The officer further added that the roles of these juveniles are being ascertained as the investigators are scanning the CCTV cameras of the spot where the trio including two priests and a cab driver were lynched by aggressive mob of nearly 450 men who belong to the tribal community of Kasa Taluka in Palghar district.

The combing operation to arrest accused absconding in Palghar mob lynching case is on full swing.